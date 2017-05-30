Save the Date: Camas Farmer's Market kicks off with ribbon cutting
Don't miss the opening of the Camas Farmer's Market at 3 to 7 p.m. June 7 outside the Camas Public Library, 625 N.E. Fourth Ave., Camas. Opening day will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony and a health fair, alongside produce from area farmers, work by artisans and prepared foods.
