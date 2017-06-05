River Maiden coffee shop to close, looking for new home
River Maiden Artisan Coffee is looking for a new home after lease negotiations with its landlord fell apart, the coffee shop announced this week. Its last day is June 21. The closure comes after weeks of back-and-forth negotiating between the coffee shop at 602 N. Devine Road and property owner Highland Square LLC. Aaron Flies, who co-owns River Maiden with his partner Melissa Layman, said the landlords wanted to raise rents 41 percent and require a 10-year lease.
