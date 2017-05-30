Remote Washington park features work by artist Maya Lin
One of the best-kept secrets in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley appears to be the work of a world-renowned artist off the beaten path in Washington's Asotin County. The "listening circle" Maya Lin designed at Chief Timothy Park hasn't drawn many visitors, but Confluence Project officials said signs should be installed this summer to help folks know where to find the stone-rimmed amphitheater, near the top of the island.
