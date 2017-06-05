Portland Metro Wednesday Traffic: Rose Festival fleet arrives with bridge lifts this afternoon
Ships arriving to help celebrate Rose Festival will moor along the waterfront between the Steel and Hawthorne bridges beginning Wednesday afternoon. Several bridge lifts are expected and could last upwards of 30 minutes a piece.
