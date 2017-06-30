As with most holiday weekends, police agencies statewide from Oregon State to small towns have notified drivers they will be increasing patrols looking for speeders, distracted or impaired drivers and keeping the highways safe through July 4. Independence Day is a popular holiday with many taking to the roads for parties, barbecues and big events. Designate a sober driver, know where you're headed and put away all distracting devices.

