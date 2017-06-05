Police: More than $600K stolen in Van...

Police: More than $600K stolen in Vancouver burglary

Homeowners arrived at their house, 7107 S.E. Evergreen Highway, about 11 a.m. Monday to find the garage door open and a BMW X5 missing, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said. When they went inside they found that their home had been ransacked - items were turned over, things had been gone through and a window had been broken, Kapp said.

