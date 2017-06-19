Pearson to celebrate 80th anniversary of Chkalov flight
Russian officials from Seattle will visit Pearson Air Museum on Saturday to celebrate a much more harrowing trip to Vancouver by three countrymen. The National Park Service will observe the 80th anniversary of Valery Chkalov's landmark transpolar flight from Moscow to Pearson Field.
