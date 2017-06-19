Papa Murphy's names new CEO

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Vancouver Business Journal

Papa Murphy's Holdings announced this week that Weldon Spangler has been hired as the Vancouver-headquartered company's new CEO and director, effective July 17. Jean Birch, interim CEO, will remain as chair of the board of directors.

