One in three dogs and cats in U.S. overweight: Study
American's aren't just making themselves fat, they're making their pets obese as well, according to a new study. Approximately one in three dogs and cats in the U.S. are overweight, according to data compiled by Banfield Pet Hospital based in Vancouver, Washington.
