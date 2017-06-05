New frontier in cancer care: Turning ...

New frontier in cancer care: Turning blood into living drugs

Ken Shefveland's body was swollen with cancer, treatment after treatment failing until doctors gambled on a radical approach: They removed some of his immune cells, engineered them into cancer assassins and unleashed them into his bloodstream. Immune therapy is the hottest trend in cancer care and this is its next frontier - creating "living drugs" that grow inside the body into an army that seeks and destroys tumors.

