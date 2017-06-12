Morning Press: Cruisina the Gut; fireworks; The Plains explained
Susan Schrantz and her family cruise Main Street in a Volkswagen Bug during Saturday's Cruisin' the Gut event. Phil Medina, who has organized the event since 2009, told city officials he wouldn't be sponsoring it this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail (Dec '16)
|15 hr
|Magoo
|3
|Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos
|Jun 5
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes?
|May 31
|Cooter
|1
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC