Molded plastics manufacturer opens Hayden plant - Wed, 28 Jun 2017 PST
SmaK Plastics Inc. of Vancouver, Washington, has opened a manufacturing facility in Hayden that will bring about 45 new jobs to the area. The company makes rotationally molded plastic bins and bin liners, pallets, tanks and hoppers.
