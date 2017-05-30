Michael Kors Holdings to close stores...

Michael Kors Holdings to close stores as sales lag

Michael Kors Holdings plans to close up to 125 stores over the next two years with continued weak sales at its luxury stores. The retailer, which declined to provide a list of stores slated for closure, has four locations in the Vancouver-Portland metro area, including Vancouver Mall.

