Meeting for Vancouver Energy permit today at Clark College
Today's meeting on a key permit for the controversial Vancouver Energy oil terminal is expected to draw testimony from opponents and supporters alike. The state Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council is hosting the Notice of Construction Air Permit meeting for the terminal this afternoon.
