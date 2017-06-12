Man armed with pellet rifle alarms east Vancouver
A man armed with a rifle pellet gun put three schools on lockdown and alarmed many people in the east Vancouver neighborhood Thursday morning. Officers with the Vancouver Police Department responded to a report of an armed man walking near Southeast 192nd Avenue and Southeast Westridge Boulevard just after 10 a.m. Thursday, agency spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos
|Jun 5
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes?
|May 31
|Cooter
|1
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC