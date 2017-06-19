Maintenance worker helps extinguish fire
A fire on the deck of an apartment in Vancouver's Kevanna Park neighborhood Friday morning was quickly extinguished thanks to a maintenance worker. Someone called 911 just before 9 a.m. Friday to report that flames were climbing a second-story patio at the Green Leaf River Pointe apartments, 3508 N.E. 109th Ave., Vancouver Fire Department spokesman Darrin Deming said.
