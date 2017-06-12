Local fraud cases serve as cautionary tale
Last month, Rae Ellyn Alexander, 50, pleaded guilty to stealing more than $41,000 from Columbia Veterinary Center in Vancouver where she had worked as the bookkeeper for 11 months.
