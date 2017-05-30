Letter: Give seniors a break at Luepke

Letter: Give seniors a break at Luepke

This is in response to Judith Jernigan's May 21 letter, "Senior choir is invaluable," concerning the Marshallaires choir at the Luepke Center. As a long-time member of the Young at Heart Senior Theater Club, a Luepke Center summer activity, I have enjoyed the many benefits of participating in our annual theatrical productions.

