Letter: Airbnb effect helps residents
The Columbian Editorial Board fundamentally misconstrues the "Airbnb effect" in the June 11 editorial "In Our View: Beware the Airbnb Effect." Far from exacerbating affordability challenges in America's cities, home sharing helps people stay in their homes by providing a key source of supplemental income.
Read more at The Columbian.
