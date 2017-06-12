In Our View: Good Buy, City
While it carries some risks, a recent decision by the Vancouver City Council represents a wise and necessary investment in the central portion of the city. Officials have announced plans to purchase 12 acres of the Town Plaza property along Mill Plain Boulevard, hoping to spur development that increases the tax base, invigorates a depressed area and eventually turns a profit for taxpayers.
