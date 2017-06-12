Husky With Extreme Haircut Sparks Out...

Husky With Extreme Haircut Sparks Outrage

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: MSN Living

A dramatic viral photo of a husky wearing an extreme haircut has raised an important question: Is it cruel, or just kind of goofy looking, to shave a dog like this? If you've never seen a husky with absolutely no body hair then here you go. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/BQww3jUbmB Given a robust debate on this topic since the photo first came to public attention on social media about a week ago, TODAY posed that query to to Teri DiMarino, president of the California Professional Pet Groomers Association and a groomer with more than four decades of experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos Jun 5 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes? May 31 Cooter 1
Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08) Apr '17 jones 9
Ftra gang looking for info Apr '17 Hobo man 1
Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Schedule 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 281,735,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC