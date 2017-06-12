Husky With Extreme Haircut Sparks Outrage

A dramatic viral photo of a husky wearing an extreme haircut has raised an important question: Is it cruel, or just kind of goofy looking, to shave a dog like this? If you've never seen a husky with absolutely no body hair then here you go. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/BQww3jUbmB Given a robust debate on this topic since the photo first came to public attention on social media about a week ago, TODAY posed that query to to Teri DiMarino, president of the California Professional Pet Groomers Association and a groomer with more than four decades of experience.

