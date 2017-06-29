Hundreds of hikers expected to 'chase sunrise' this Canada Day at Mount Seymour
Hundreds of Vancouverites will forgo sleep and summit Mount Seymour in time to see the Canada Day sunrise this Saturday in celebration of our nation's sesquicentennial. Initiated by Chasing Sunrise , a nonprofit collective that organizes pre-dawn hikes and other recreational outings in Vancouver, and supported by MEC , the second annual event is meant to encourage a sense of community amongst Canadians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Vancouver
|Tue
|Eleanor
|2
|Letter: Inslee should reject terminals
|Jun 25
|DonSteinke
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail (Dec '16)
|Jun 17
|Magoo
|3
|Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos
|Jun 5
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes?
|May 31
|Cooter
|1
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC