Hundreds of hikers expected to 'chase sunrise' this Canada Day at Mount Seymour

Hundreds of Vancouverites will forgo sleep and summit Mount Seymour in time to see the Canada Day sunrise this Saturday in celebration of our nation's sesquicentennial. Initiated by Chasing Sunrise , a nonprofit collective that organizes pre-dawn hikes and other recreational outings in Vancouver, and supported by MEC , the second annual event is meant to encourage a sense of community amongst Canadians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.