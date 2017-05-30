Hanford lab detects collision of black holes
Jenne Driggers, who grew up in Vancouver, is part of the project that documented a 3-billion-year-old collision between two black holes. Driggers is a postdoctoral researcher at California Institute of Technology in Pasadena and is stationed at the Hanford LIGO laboratory in Washington.
