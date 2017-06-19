Fundraiser brings in $128,000 for youth aviation education
HUDSON'S BAY - The Let's Take Flight! fundraiser brought in more than $128,000 for the Pearson Field Education Center. The Fort Vancouver National Trust hosted the event, which had more than 200 guests, on May 20 to benefit aviation education for youth.
