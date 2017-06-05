Fort Vancouver to hold 23rd annual Flag Day celebration
Marilee McCall, mayor pro tem of Woodland, describes her entry in the mayors' patriotic tie contest during the 2016 Flag Day celebration at Fort Vancouver. Ariane Kunze/Columbian file The 5 p.m. observance will feature an American flag on the recently installed 80-foot flagpole near the bandstand on the parade ground at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site.
