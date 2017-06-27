Fireworks found near grass fire
Vancouver firefighters say they recovered the remains of fireworks near the scene of a grass fire along Northwest Erwin O. Rieger Memorial Highway this evening. The fire was reported at 6:07 p.m. on state Department of Natural Resources land north of Vancouver Lake Park.
