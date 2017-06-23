Far-Right Protesters Will Return to P...

Far-Right Protesters Will Return to Portland for "Freedom March" During Waterfront Blues Festival

Extreme right group Patriot Prayer will host a march in downtown Portland June 30 after nearly a month of quiet on the city's streets. After a quiet month on Portland's streets, far-right protesters are returning to this city at the end of the month-with an march that could bump up against the opening night of the Waterfront Blues Festival.

