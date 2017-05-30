Cyclists, officials pedal through west Vancouvera s bike infrastructure

Cycling around the city of Vancouver can be a joy - except for those spots where it's a big problem. On Friday, city policymakers, planners, public works officials and interested citizens took an 11-mile, round-trip bike ride across the west side of Vancouver to experience for themselves some places where critical bike infrastructure is safe and convenient - and some other spots where it's problematic or simply missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.