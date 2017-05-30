CRESA switches dispatches services to digital
Beginning June 14, members of the public will no longer be able to listen in on the emergency radio traffic of police officers in Clark County. The change comes as the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency, or CRESA, implements a $20 million project that switches dispatching services from an analog to digital radio systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes?
|May 31
|Cooter
|1
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar '17
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC