Cops to treat kids caught doing good
Kids who are spotted being responsible or positive might get a treat for doing so - a coupon for a 7-Eleven Slurpee. The Vancouver Police Department is again working with the convenience store for Operation Chill Program, meant to help law enforcement build more positive relationships with children.
