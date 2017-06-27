Cops to treat kids caught doing good

Kids who are spotted being responsible or positive might get a treat for doing so - a coupon for a 7-Eleven Slurpee. The Vancouver Police Department is again working with the convenience store for Operation Chill Program, meant to help law enforcement build more positive relationships with children.

