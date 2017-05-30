Connelly: Local waters at risk in Can...

Connelly: Local waters at risk in Canadian pipeline battle

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

An Orca whale breaches with Mt. Baker as backdrop. It is through these waters that 34 laden oil tankers will pass each month if a mammoth, 848,000 barrels a day oil pipeline is built from Alberta down to Burnaby, British Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes? May 31 Cooter 1
Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08) Apr '17 jones 9
Ftra gang looking for info Apr '17 Hobo man 1
Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Schedule 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles ! Mar '17 MethHasEatenYourB... 3
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,828 • Total comments across all topics: 281,506,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC