Connelly: Local waters at risk in Canadian pipeline battle
An Orca whale breaches with Mt. Baker as backdrop. It is through these waters that 34 laden oil tankers will pass each month if a mammoth, 848,000 barrels a day oil pipeline is built from Alberta down to Burnaby, British Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes?
|May 31
|Cooter
|1
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar '17
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC