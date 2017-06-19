Columbia Pacific Advisors to acquire ...

Columbia Pacific Advisors to acquire Hawthorn Retirement Group

1 hr ago Read more: PE Hub

Columbia Pacific Advisors will acquire Vancouver, Washington-based Hawthorn Retirement Group , an owner and operator of senior housing communities. No financial terms were disclosed.

