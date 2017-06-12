Chefs to compete in cook off fundraiser
In addition to the cooking, a silent and live auction; raffles; dinner and dessert; local beer and wine; and live music also will be featured. The auction and bar opening will start at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5th at the Vancouver Water Resources Education Center, 4600 S.E. Columbia Way, Vancouver.
