Cana t go to France? Watch the Tour de France at Fairhavena s Mount Bakery
Watch the Tour de France starting on Tuesday at the Mount Bakery, 1217 Harris Ave., in Fairhaven, instead of at the traditional downtown location. Lalande plays to show the race every day through July 23, except on the two tour rest days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
