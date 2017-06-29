Camp wants kids to avoid summer learning loss
The daily schedule for Project Transformation is posted on the wall for participants at Vancouver First United Methodist Church on Thursday morning. Children kindergarten through sixth grade are at the program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., maintaining a schedule similar to their school day.
