Camas United Methodist Church pastor says goodbye, prepares to serve in Ashland
Photo contributed by Kristina Gonzales. Known for her ministerial work as well as her environmental advocacy, Camas United Methodist Church Pastor Richenda Fairhurst is pictured here at Standing Rock in North Dakota, where she joined more than 500 clergy and religious leaders in November 2016, to stand in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux ... (more)
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos
|Jun 5
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes?
|May 31
|Cooter
|1
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
