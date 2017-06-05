Camas United Methodist Church pastor says goodbye, prepares to serve in Ashland

Photo contributed by Kristina Gonzales. Known for her ministerial work as well as her environmental advocacy, Camas United Methodist Church Pastor Richenda Fairhurst is pictured here at Standing Rock in North Dakota, where she joined more than 500 clergy and religious leaders in November 2016, to stand in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux ... (more)

