C-Tran expands youth bus program
Tran is poised to expand its free student bus pass program to all students in the Vancouver and Evergreen school districts. At last Tuesday's board meeting, the C-Tran board voted 5 to 4 to extend the Youth Opportunity Pass - previously targeted at low-income students - to all middle and high school students in Clark County's largest districts.
