BookFest to benefit library summer re...

BookFest to benefit library summer reading

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

This year's BookFest event will offer thousands of books for summer reading, as well as other surplus library materials. Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation will host the annual used book sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 22, 23 and 24 in Library Hall, downstairs at the district headquarters, 1007 E. Mill Plain Blvd. The sale will feature used books for children and adults in a wide variety of genres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos Mon SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes? May 31 Cooter 1
Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08) Apr '17 jones 9
Ftra gang looking for info Apr '17 Hobo man 1
Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Schedule 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC