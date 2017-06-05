BookFest to benefit library summer reading

This year's BookFest event will offer thousands of books for summer reading, as well as other surplus library materials. Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation will host the annual used book sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 22, 23 and 24 in Library Hall, downstairs at the district headquarters, 1007 E. Mill Plain Blvd. The sale will feature used books for children and adults in a wide variety of genres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.