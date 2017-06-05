BookFest to benefit library summer reading
This year's BookFest event will offer thousands of books for summer reading, as well as other surplus library materials. Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation will host the annual used book sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 22, 23 and 24 in Library Hall, downstairs at the district headquarters, 1007 E. Mill Plain Blvd. The sale will feature used books for children and adults in a wide variety of genres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos
|Mon
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes?
|May 31
|Cooter
|1
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC