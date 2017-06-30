Benevolent Queen Nan

Nan Henriksen, the first woman to be elected mayor of Camas in the 1980s, billed as the visionary who led the city away from a mill-based economy and into the 21st century and once named Camas' "Political Leader of the Century," will be crowned queen of the 2017 Camas Days Royal Court at a coronation event set for 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, at ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Camas-Washougal Post-Record.