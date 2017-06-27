Banking on wetland restoration
An empty field in the northeast corner of Vancouver, one that looks ripe for a new subdivision, has become one construction firm's asset precisely because it will never be developed. The 113-acre former peat bog near the corner of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue, is now known as Terrace Mitigation Bank.
