Animal Care Clinic changes ownership

Dr. Amy Pittman, a Vancouver resident who has practiced veterinary medicine for 15 years, will take over the Animal Care Clinic at 916 N.E. 112th Ave. Pittman succeeds Dr. Brandon Sherman, who took over from his father in 2005 and plans to move to a sunnier climate, Pittman said. Pittman, a native of Lake Oswego, Ore., earned her veterinary medicine degree from the University of California at Davis.

