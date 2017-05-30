Animal advisory board seeks new member
Deputy County Manager Bob Stevens is seeking a Clark County dog owner interested in serving on the volunteer Animal Protection and Control Advisory Board. The 10-member board, reports to the county council and Vancouver City Council on the general operations of the Animal Protection and Control Program, recommends changes to the animal control code, performs outreach, promotes licensing of all dogs and cats, and also serves as an appeals hearing board.
