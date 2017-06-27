After watching crime rise, Vancouver woman takes lead on new neighborhood association
Michelle Beardshear, 39, said the first time her locked car was stolen from her driveway was four years ago. The vehicle was never found, and she said the entire experience left her feeling violated.
