A nose for history: Fort Vancouver hosts walk for people, pups
Designed for visitors and their dogs, this summer's 'Bark Ranger' walking tours at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site cover the history of dogs that lived at Fort Vancouver and Vancouver Barracks during the 19th and 20th centuries. There are two tours remaining, both beginning 10 a.m. at the parking lot for the reconstructed Fort Vancouver.
