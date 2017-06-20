20-lot subdivision proposed in east Vancouver
Two lots in east Vancouver could be turned into a subdivision with 20 homes, according to a preapplication document filed with the city of Vancouver. The properties, just south of the intersection of Northeast 112th Avenue and Northeast Burton Road, are owned by Vancouver corporation Four Seasons Subdivision.
