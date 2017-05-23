WA: Signals Give The Vine Buses a Head Start
May 25--C-Tran's big articulating Vine buses already command attention while they're rolling down the road, but lately new technology that gives them a head start at intersections has been really turning heads. If you're sitting at the intersection of Fourth Plain Boulevard and General Anderson or Thurston Way and North East Vancouver Plaza Drive and you think you see a Vine bus roll through a red light, don't worry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar '17
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar '17
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC