Victim in fatal house fire died of carbon monoxide intoxication
A former Columbian reporter turned Vancouver social activist killed in a house fire in March died of carbon monoxide intoxication, ruled an accident, the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday. Brian Willoughby, 56, was the victim in a fatal house fire at 516 W. 30th St on March 28. A passer-by called 911 to report the fire at 6:42 p.m. and told dispatchers that someone was still inside the burning house.
