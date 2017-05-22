Vancouver woman accused of drunken dr...

Vancouver woman accused of drunken driving in crash

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Columbian

A Vancouver woman accused of driving drunk and causing a collision on state Highway 500, which injured her passenger, made a first appearance Monday in Clark County Superior Court. Michelle L. Smith, 41, appeared on suspicion of vehicular assault while driving under the influence stemming from the Thursday crash at the intersection of state Highway 500 and Falk Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08) Apr '17 jones 9
Ftra gang looking for info Apr '17 Hobo man 1
Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Schedule 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles ! Mar '17 MethHasEatenYourB... 3
Ugly Women (Sep '14) Mar '17 Debora Hairy Cons... 3
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,082 • Total comments across all topics: 281,211,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC