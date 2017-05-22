Vancouver woman accused of drunken driving in crash
A Vancouver woman accused of driving drunk and causing a collision on state Highway 500, which injured her passenger, made a first appearance Monday in Clark County Superior Court. Michelle L. Smith, 41, appeared on suspicion of vehicular assault while driving under the influence stemming from the Thursday crash at the intersection of state Highway 500 and Falk Road.
