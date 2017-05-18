Vancouver USA Singers end season by e...

Vancouver USA Singers end season by exploring the heart

Love in all its forms - sweet and romantic, grand and spiritual, simply sad or totally tragic - is on the minds of the Vancouver USA Singers this weekend. The 100-voice community choir will wrap up its 2016-2017 season with a pair of concerts named for a slightly offbeat declaration of the meaning of life by John Lennon and the Beatles.

