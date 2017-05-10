Vancouver schools closing the book on homework
A new Vancouver Public Schools homework policy aims to help families of young children spend more time at the kitchen table, but less of it on homework. Vancouver Public Schools will eliminate homework for its K-3 classrooms beginning next year after revisions to its homework policies last month.
